Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

LOGI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

