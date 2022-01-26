Lonna Wiersma Sells 2,214 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lonna Wiersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,200. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $603.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

