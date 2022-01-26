LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LSI Industries worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LYTS stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.