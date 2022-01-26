Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

