Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
LBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 1,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
