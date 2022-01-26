Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,813. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $468.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

