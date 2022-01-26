Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 134,997 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $439,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after buying an additional 492,771 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period.

TSM stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.15. 151,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,875,781. The company has a market cap of $649.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

