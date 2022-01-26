Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 140,610 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,610 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $322,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,807. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.