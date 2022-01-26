Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 154,854 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,854 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $618,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 221.4% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 250,776.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 137,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 137,927 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $383,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.23. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.