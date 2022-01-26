Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 739,663 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,839,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 739,663 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $750,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 160,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 384,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 490,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,977. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.