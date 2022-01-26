Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 848,855 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,126,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 848,855 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Truist Financial worth $652,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,401. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

