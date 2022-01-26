MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.80

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 102934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.35.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at C$924,501.74.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.