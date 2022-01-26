MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.80

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 102934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.35.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.1761129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at C$924,501.74.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

