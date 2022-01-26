Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

MMP opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

