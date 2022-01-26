Magnetar Financial LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRSAU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.