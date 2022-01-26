Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $364,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $32,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $6,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

OPCH stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.