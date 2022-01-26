Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $488,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after buying an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

