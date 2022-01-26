Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 101.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 110.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 31.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of ARVN opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

