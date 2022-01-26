Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,772 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

