Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 50.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.