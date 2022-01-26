Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 17536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

