MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
MakeMyTrip stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 609,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,313. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.38.
MMYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
Further Reading: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.