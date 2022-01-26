MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

MakeMyTrip stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 609,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,313. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.38.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

