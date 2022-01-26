MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 1.9%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 1,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,558,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,129,000 after buying an additional 329,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

