Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $75.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

