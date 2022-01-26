MarineMax (HZO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.