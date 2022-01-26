MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.96. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. 525,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,851. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MarineMax by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

