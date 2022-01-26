Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

