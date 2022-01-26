Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.