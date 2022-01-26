Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

MRTN stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

