Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
MRTN stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
