Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39,401.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434,600 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

