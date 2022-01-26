Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.