Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.49

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.31, with a volume of 2098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Matson by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 93,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

