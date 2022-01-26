Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.41. 121,902 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

