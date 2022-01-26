Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 772.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Medpace by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Medpace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,503 shares of company stock valued at $69,189,257. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $167.84 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.62.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

