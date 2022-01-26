Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

