Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 6,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 389.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

