Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.53 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

