Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

