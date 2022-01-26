Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 4,160 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

