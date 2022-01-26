Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,180 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

MAR opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

