Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,368.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,398.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

