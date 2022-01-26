Melcor REIT (MR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Melcor REIT has a 1-year low of C$21.80 and a 1-year high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$18.09 million for the quarter.

