Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,283 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 117,883 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

