Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,109,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

