Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 215,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

