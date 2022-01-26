Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 287 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,968,863,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.49 and its 200 day moving average is $333.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

