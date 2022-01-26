Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 280 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

