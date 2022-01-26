Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.15-24.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.13.

NYSE:MTH traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 562,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,565. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

