Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $33.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.75 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $117.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $118.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $141.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

FB stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.54. 700,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.21 and a 200-day moving average of $343.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 93,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $6,727,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

