Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post earnings per share of $3.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the lowest is $3.52. Meta Platforms reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $16.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.90. The stock had a trading volume of 716,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.37. The company has a market capitalization of $845.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

