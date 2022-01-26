Mickey Layden Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
