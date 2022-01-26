Mickey Layden Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.